The Oakland Athletics (9-31) will look for continued production from a slugger on a hot streak against the Texas Rangers (23-15) on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Carlos Perez is currently on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (2-1) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-3) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (2-1, 3.82 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-3, 5.54 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers' Gray (2-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across seven games.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Jon Gray vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 156 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 313 hits, 18th in baseball, with 47 home runs (10th in the league).

The Athletics have gone 5-for-19 with a home run and three RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears (0-3 with a 5.54 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.54, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.

Sears has registered two quality starts this year.

Sears will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

JP Sears vs. Rangers

He will match up with a Rangers offense that is batting .265 as a unit (fifth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .441 (fifth in the league) with 49 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

In six innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Sears has a 6 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are batting .238.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.