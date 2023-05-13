The Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) host the San Francisco Giants (17-21) on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (5-1) against the Giants and Anthony DeSclafani (3-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (5-1, 2.36 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (3-2, 2.80 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

  • The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (5-1) for his ninth start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.36 and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .198 in eight games this season.
  • In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
  • Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

  • The Giants will send DeSclafani (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.80, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
  • DeSclafani heads into the game with five quality starts under his belt this season.
  • DeSclafani is trying for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 frames per start.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.80 ERA ranks 22nd, .933 WHIP ranks seventh, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd.

