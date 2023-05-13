Thairo Estrada and Christian Walker are among the players with prop bets on the table when the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks play at Chase Field on Saturday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Walker has collected 38 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .271/.318/.521 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .310/.366/.519 slash line so far this season.

Gurriel takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .313 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -125)

DeSclafani Stats

The Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

DeSclafani has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 2.80 ERA ranks 22nd, .933 WHIP ranks seventh, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 8 7.0 10 5 5 3 1 at Astros May. 2 8.0 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Mets Apr. 21 5.0 7 4 4 5 2 at Tigers Apr. 15 6.2 6 3 2 5 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 46 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .317/.369/.490 slash line so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 9 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 29 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .276/.437/.533 so far this season.

Wade enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with a double, two home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 12 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

