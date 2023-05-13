Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) will square off with Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (17-21) at Chase Field on Saturday, May 13. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (5-1, 2.36 ERA) vs Anthony DeSclafani - SF (3-2, 2.80 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 14 games this season and won eight (57.1%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those contests.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Josh Rojas 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+230)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1500 - 3rd

