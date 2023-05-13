How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Saturday at Chase Field against Zac Gallen, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in MLB action with 41 total home runs.
- Arizona's .440 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks are second in MLB with a .273 batting average.
- Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (200 total).
- The Diamondbacks are seventh in baseball with a .333 on-base percentage.
- Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.6 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- Arizona has a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.347).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (5-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.36 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Gallen has five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gallen will try to build on an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Braxton Garrett
|5/9/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/10/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Edward Cabrera
|5/11/2023
|Giants
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Alex Cobb
|5/12/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|John Brebbia
|5/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Logan Webb
|5/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Drew Rucinski
|5/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Kyle Muller
|5/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Johan Oviedo
