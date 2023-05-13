Diamondbacks vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 13
Saturday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) against the San Francisco Giants (17-21) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 13.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (5-1) against the Giants and Anthony DeSclafani (3-2).
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 14 times and won eight, or 57.1%, of those games.
- Arizona has been at least -175 moneyline favorites three times this season and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored 200 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.91 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Braxton Garrett
|May 9
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 10
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
|May 11
|Giants
|L 6-2
|Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
|May 12
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs John Brebbia
|May 13
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 14
|Giants
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Logan Webb
|May 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Drew Rucinski
|May 16
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Kyle Muller
|May 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 19
|@ Pirates
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Johan Oviedo
