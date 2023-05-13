Saturday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) against the San Francisco Giants (17-21) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 13.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (5-1) against the Giants and Anthony DeSclafani (3-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 14 times and won eight, or 57.1%, of those games.

Arizona has been at least -175 moneyline favorites three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 200 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' 4.91 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule