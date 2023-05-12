Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 lead in the series. The over/under is set at 208.5 in the matchup.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|208.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have scored more than 208.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 10.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
- Miami has a record of 14-9, a 60.9% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Heat have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 70 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 208.5 points.
- The average over/under for New York's matchups this season is 229.1, 20.6 more points than this game's point total.
- New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.
- The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those games.
- This season, New York has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 208.5
|% of Games Over 208.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|70
|85.4%
|116.0
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Heat have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games.
- Miami owns a worse record against the spread in home games (14-27-0) than it does in away games (16-25-0).
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
- When Miami totals more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
- Three of the Knicks' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).
- The Knicks' 116.0 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- New York has put together a 33-21 ATS record and a 35-19 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|6-18
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-5
|44-38
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116.0
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
