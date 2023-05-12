The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the San Francisco Giants (17-20) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Giants will look to John Brebbia (1-0) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (1-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (1-0, 5.93 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.00 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .315 to opposing batters.

Nelson has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Nelson has put together six starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

The Giants' Brebbia will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw a third of an inning out of the bullpen against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

He has an ERA of 5.93, a batting average against of .216 and 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season.

