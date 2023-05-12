How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryne Nelson takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field against Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 39 home runs.
- Fueled by 125 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .271 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- Arizona has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 193.
- The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.344 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nelson (1-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.
- In seven starts this season, Nelson has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Nationals
|L 9-8
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Trevor Williams
|5/8/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Braxton Garrett
|5/9/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/10/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Edward Cabrera
|5/11/2023
|Giants
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Alex Cobb
|5/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|John Brebbia
|5/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Logan Webb
|5/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kyle Muller
|5/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Ken Waldichuk
