LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take the field against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Chase Field.

The favored Giants have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +100. The total for the game has been set at 10 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -120 +100 10 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona is 10-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of its 38 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-10 9-8 7-6 13-12 12-11 8-7

