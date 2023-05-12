Diamondbacks vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Friday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18) squaring off against the San Francisco Giants (17-20) at 9:40 PM ET (on May 12). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Giants will call on John Brebbia (1-0) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (1-2).
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.
- Arizona has a mark of 10-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (193 total).
- The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|Nationals
|L 9-8
|Ryne Nelson vs Trevor Williams
|May 8
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Braxton Garrett
|May 9
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 10
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
|May 11
|Giants
|L 6-2
|Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
|May 12
|Giants
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs John Brebbia
|May 13
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 14
|Giants
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Logan Webb
|May 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Kyle Muller
|May 16
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Ken Waldichuk
