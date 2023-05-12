Friday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18) squaring off against the San Francisco Giants (17-20) at 9:40 PM ET (on May 12). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Giants will call on John Brebbia (1-0) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (1-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.

Arizona has a mark of 10-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (193 total).

The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule