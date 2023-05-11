Nikola Jokic and Deandre Ayton are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns play at Footprint Center on Thursday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (-120) 8.5 (-133) 0.5 (-182)

The 18 points Ayton has scored per game this season is 5.5 more than his prop total set for Thursday (12.5).

Ayton's per-game rebound average of 10 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (8.5).

Ayton has averaged 1.7 assists per game this season, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-115) 5.5 (+105) 7.5 (-133) 2.5 (-143)

The 31.5-point prop bet set for Devin Booker on Thursday is 3.7 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He grabs 4.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Booker's assists average -- 5.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Thursday's over/under.

He has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-115) 8.5 (-149) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (-167)

The 29.1 points Kevin Durant scores per game are 1.4 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Durant's rebounding average -- 6.6 -- is 1.9 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Durant averages five assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Durant averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 13.5 (+100) 9.5 (-111) 1.5 (+130)

The 29.5-point prop total for Jokic on Thursday is 5.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.5.

Jokic's rebounding average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Jokic's assist average -- 9.8 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (9.5).

Jokic has knocked down 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 4.5 (-149) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-118)

Jamal Murray's 20 points per game average is 3.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

Murray has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

Murray's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

