When the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and Denver Nuggets (53-29) face off at Footprint Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, Deandre Ayton will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 11 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

On Tuesday, the Nuggets knocked off the Suns 118-102, led by Jokic with 29 points. Devin Booker was the high scorer for the losing side with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 28 6 4 0 0 4 Kevin Durant 26 11 7 0 1 0 Deandre Ayton 14 9 1 2 1 0

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton averages a team-high 10 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 18 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.

Booker averages a team-high 27.8 points per game. He is also averaging 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Durant is posting 29.1 points, 5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Torrey Craig is averaging 7.4 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Josh Okogie is posting 7.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 35.9 5.2 7.1 1.8 0.8 3 Kevin Durant 29.6 9.1 5.6 0.9 1.4 1.7 Deandre Ayton 13.4 9.7 1 0.6 0.7 0 Chris Paul 8.7 3.5 5.2 1.2 0.5 0.9 Torrey Craig 6.7 2.5 0.6 0.4 0.2 1.1

