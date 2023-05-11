Suns vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-2.5
|226.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 226.5 points 41 times.
- The average point total in Phoenix's games this season is 225.2, 1.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread.
- Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.
- This season, Phoenix has won 31 of its 39 games, or 79.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 58.3% chance to win.
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
|Nuggets
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- Six of Suns' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Phoenix has a better record against the spread at home (22-19-0) than it does in road games (21-19-0).
- The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- When Phoenix scores more than 112.5 points, it is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|24-17
|42-40
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-5
|38-44
Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.6
|115.8
|17
|12
|32-11
|38-17
|34-10
|47-8
|111.6
|112.5
|6
|8
|34-19
|36-12
|39-14
|40-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.