The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -2.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 226.5 points 41 times.
  • The average point total in Phoenix's games this season is 225.2, 1.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread.
  • Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.
  • This season, Phoenix has won 31 of its 39 games, or 79.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 58.3% chance to win.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2
Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Six of Suns' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Phoenix has a better record against the spread at home (22-19-0) than it does in road games (21-19-0).
  • The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
  • When Phoenix scores more than 112.5 points, it is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 24-17 42-40
Nuggets 45-37 10-5 38-44

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Suns Nuggets
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
32-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-17
34-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 47-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
34-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 36-12
39-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-8

