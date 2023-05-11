In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be looking for a win against Denver Nuggets.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (scoring 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league while giving up 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential overall.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).

The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has covered 42 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 31.5 -115 27.8 Kevin Durant 30.5 -115 29.1 Deandre Ayton 12.5 -125 18.0 Cameron Payne 8.5 -110 10.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Deandre Ayton or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.