The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)

Nuggets (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 41-38-3 mark of the Suns.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 2-point favorite or more 58.5% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 2 or more (62.5%).

Denver and its opponents have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 36-14, while the Nuggets are 10-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

With 113.6 points per game on offense, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it allows 111.6 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Suns have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).

With 12.2 three-pointers per game, the Suns rank 13th in the NBA. They have a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks seventh in the league.

Of the shots taken by Phoenix in 2022-23, 63.8% of them have been two-pointers (71% of the team's made baskets) and 36.2% have been three-pointers (29%).

