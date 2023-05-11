Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith has three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .288.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season (39.1%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
