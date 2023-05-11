Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .254.
- In 54.2% of his games this season (13 of 24), Ahmed has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In seven games this year (29.2%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.324
|AVG
|.176
|.324
|OBP
|.200
|.432
|SLG
|.235
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.61 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Giants are sending Cobb (2-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
