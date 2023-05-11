Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.538 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.512) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (22 of 33), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (30.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 12 games this season (36.4%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.2%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.350
|AVG
|.262
|.426
|OBP
|.303
|.667
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cobb (2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
