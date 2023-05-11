Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Giants
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .264 with eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 71st in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Marte will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 over the course of his last games.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (24.2%).
- He has gone deep in five games this season (15.2%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.3% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2%.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (51.5%), including three games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cobb (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.01 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.