Josh Rojas -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on May 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has eight doubles and nine walks while hitting .252.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (15 of 29), with more than one hit seven times (24.1%).

He has not homered in his 29 games this season.

Rojas has had at least one RBI in 44.8% of his games this season (13 of 29), with two or more RBI four times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.4% of his games this season (12 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 16 GP 13 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

