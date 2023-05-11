Josh Rojas -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on May 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has eight doubles and nine walks while hitting .252.
  • Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (15 of 29), with more than one hit seven times (24.1%).
  • He has not homered in his 29 games this season.
  • Rojas has had at least one RBI in 44.8% of his games this season (13 of 29), with two or more RBI four times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 41.4% of his games this season (12 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.246 AVG .261
.323 OBP .280
.316 SLG .348
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
9 RBI 9
19/7 K/BB 8/2
2 SB 2
Home Away
16 GP 13
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.