The Phoenix Suns, Jock Landale included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Landale had five points in his last game, which ended in a 118-102 loss versus the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll dive into Landale's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jock Landale Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.6 6.4 Rebounds 5.5 4.1 4.3 Assists -- 1.0 0.8 PRA -- 11.7 11.5 PR 13.5 10.7 10.7 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Jock Landale's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Jock Landale Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 4.6% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.

Landale's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.

Jock Landale vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 16 5 4 0 0 0 0 5/7/2023 21 8 5 1 0 1 1 5/5/2023 22 6 9 0 0 0 1 5/1/2023 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 4/29/2023 10 7 2 0 0 0 0 4/6/2023 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 1/11/2023 24 11 8 2 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Landale or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.