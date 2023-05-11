After hitting .385 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .373.

In 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (40.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 40.7% of his games this year (11 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .311 AVG .467 .426 OBP .515 .489 SLG .700 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 9 11/9 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 12 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings