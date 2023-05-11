After hitting .385 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .373.
  • In 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (40.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 40.7% of his games this year (11 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
.311 AVG .467
.426 OBP .515
.489 SLG .700
5 XBH 5
1 HR 1
9 RBI 9
11/9 K/BB 4/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 12
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
