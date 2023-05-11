Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After hitting .385 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .373.
- In 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (40.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 40.7% of his games this year (11 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.311
|AVG
|.467
|.426
|OBP
|.515
|.489
|SLG
|.700
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|11/9
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
