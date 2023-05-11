On Thursday, Gabriel Moreno (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .312 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.

Moreno has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In 12 games this year (42.9%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (17.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 12 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings