Oddsmakers have set player props for Thairo Estrada, Christian Walker and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Walker has 37 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs, eight walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .274/.313/.533 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI (37 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .306/.366/.512 so far this season.

Gurriel enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 2-for-3 4 2 4 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cobb Stats

Alex Cobb (2-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his eighth start of the season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 35-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks sixth, 1.240 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers May. 6 7.0 5 0 0 5 2 at Padres Apr. 30 5.0 7 3 3 7 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 9.0 6 0 0 4 1 at Marlins Apr. 19 5.0 7 1 1 8 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 12 3.2 8 2 2 2 1

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 46 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .338/.388/.522 so far this year.

Estrada hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 9 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

