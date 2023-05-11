Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (16-20) will square off with Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-17) at Chase Field on Thursday, May 11. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Giants (-145). The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (2-1, 2.01 ERA) vs Tommy Henry - ARI (1-0, 5.17 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won five out of the 14 games, or 35.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 3-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (30% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Giants went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won six of 12 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+130) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Josh Rojas 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+225) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+195) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+150)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1500 - 3rd

