The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Thursday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Christian Walker among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 39 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks sixth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .271 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 191 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.348 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (1-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

Henry will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Nationals W 8-7 Home Tommy Henry MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals L 9-8 Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants - Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants - Home Ryne Nelson Ross Stripling 5/13/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics - Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Muller 5/16/2023 Athletics - Away Tommy Henry Ken Waldichuk

