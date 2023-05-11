How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Thursday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Christian Walker among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 39 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Arizona ranks sixth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .271 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 191 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.348 WHIP this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (1-0) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.
- He has one quality starts in three chances this season.
- Henry will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-7
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/7/2023
|Nationals
|L 9-8
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Trevor Williams
|5/8/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Braxton Garrett
|5/9/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/10/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Edward Cabrera
|5/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Alex Cobb
|5/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Ross Stripling
|5/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Logan Webb
|5/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kyle Muller
|5/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Ken Waldichuk
