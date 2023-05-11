Alex Cobb gets the nod for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Chase Field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

The Giants have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+110). A 9-run total has been set in this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -130 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has won nine of its 18 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 37 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-9 9-8 7-6 13-11 12-10 8-7

