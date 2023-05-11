Thursday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-17) and the San Francisco Giants (16-20) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 11.

The Giants will look to Alex Cobb (2-1) against the Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry (1-0).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have won in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Arizona has won six of 12 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (191 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule