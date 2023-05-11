The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.533) and total hits (37) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
  • In 60.0% of his games this year (21 of 35), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (37.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in eight games this season (22.9%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 51.4% of his games this year, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 48.6% of his games this year (17 of 35), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.243 AVG .308
.280 OBP .347
.486 SLG .585
9 XBH 8
4 HR 5
12 RBI 16
15/3 K/BB 12/5
1 SB 0
18 GP 17
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (47.1%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (58.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
