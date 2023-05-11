Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .196 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 39.4% of his 33 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 33 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (11 of 33), with two or more runs three times (9.1%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.278
|AVG
|.104
|.333
|OBP
|.173
|.463
|SLG
|.188
|6
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|14/4
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (28.6%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Cobb (2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.01), 46th in WHIP (1.240), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
