The Golden State Warriors (44-38) match up against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Chase Center. Jordan Poole of the Warriors and Anthony Davis of the Lakers are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10

Wednesday, May 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Warriors' Last Game

The Warriors were defeated by the Lakers on Monday, 104-101. Curry scored 31 in a losing effort, while LeBron James led the winning team with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 31 10 14 3 0 3 Andrew Wiggins 17 4 1 2 0 2 Gary Payton II 15 3 2 0 0 1

Lakers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 27 9 6 0 1 2 Anthony Davis 23 15 2 3 0 0 Austin Reaves 21 2 4 1 0 3

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry averages 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Poole paces the Warriors at 20.4 points per game, while also averaging 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Klay Thompson is posting 21.9 points, 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Draymond Green paces the Warriors at 6.8 assists per game, while also putting up 7.2 rebounds and 8.5 points.

Kevon Looney is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (9.3), and also posts 7 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis leads the Lakers in rebounding (12.5 per game), and averages 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

James tops the Lakers in scoring (28.9 points per game) and assists (6.8), and averages 8.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell leads the Lakers in assists (6.2 per game), and produces 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt gives the Lakers 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley is putting up 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 30.7 5.2 6.4 1.2 0.4 4.4 Anthony Davis LAL 21.4 14 2.6 1.5 3.7 0.3 Andrew Wiggins GS 16.9 6.1 1.7 0.9 1.1 1.6 LeBron James LAL 22.6 10.2 5.2 0.7 1.3 1.6 Kevon Looney GS 6.3 13.5 3.7 0.5 0.3 0 D'Angelo Russell LAL 15.4 3.3 5.7 0.7 0.2 2.2

