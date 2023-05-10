The Golden State Warriors (44-38) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Chase Center on Wednesday, May 10 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lakers beat the Warriors 104-101 on Monday when they last played. LeBron James led the way with a team-leading 27 points in the win for the Lakers, while Stephen Curry notched 31 points in the loss for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Questionable Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors record just 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When Golden State puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 35-15.

The Warriors have been racking up 112.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 118.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Golden State connects on 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league) while shooting 38.5% from deep (second-best in the NBA). It is making 3.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.9 per game while shooting 36.4%.

The Warriors rank 11th in the NBA with 113.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th in the league defensively with 111.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Los Angeles is 32-8.

Over their past 10 games, the Lakers are scoring 112.1 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than their season average (117.2).

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers' 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7.5 225

