The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16) and Miami Marlins (18-19) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (3-3) for the Diamondbacks and Edward Cabrera (2-3) for the Marlins.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (3-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (2-3, 4.78 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (3-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.20 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.3 walks per nine across seven games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Kelly has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins are sending Cabrera (2-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Over seven games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing batters.

Cabrera has one quality start under his belt this season.

Cabrera will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.6 innings per outing).

