On Wednesday, May 10 at 3:40 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16) host the Miami Marlins (18-19) at Chase Field in the rubber match of the series. Merrill Kelly will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while Edward Cabrera will take the hill for the Marlins.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Marlins have +125 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (3-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (2-3, 4.78 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 13 games this season and won eight (61.5%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Arizona has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1500 - 3rd

