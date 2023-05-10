How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take the field on Wednesday at Chase Field against Merrill Kelly, who gets the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 3:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Marlins Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 39 total home runs.
- Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks rank second in the majors with a .273 batting average.
- Arizona has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (187 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks rank eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank second in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- Arizona has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.361).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kelly (3-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Kelly is looking to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Kelly will look to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Josiah Gray
|5/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-7
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/7/2023
|Nationals
|L 9-8
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Trevor Williams
|5/8/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Braxton Garrett
|5/9/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Edward Cabrera
|5/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Alex Cobb
|5/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Ross Stripling
|5/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Logan Webb
|5/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kyle Muller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.