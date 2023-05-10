Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take the field on Wednesday at Chase Field against Merrill Kelly, who gets the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 3:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 39 total home runs.

Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank second in the majors with a .273 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (187 total runs).

The Diamondbacks rank eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank second in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Arizona has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.361).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Kelly (3-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Kelly is looking to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Kelly will look to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 5/6/2023 Nationals W 8-7 Home Tommy Henry MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals L 9-8 Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins - Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants - Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants - Home Ryne Nelson Ross Stripling 5/13/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics - Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Muller

