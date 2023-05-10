Diamondbacks vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET at Chase Field.
Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +125 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have put together an 8-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).
- Arizona has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.
- The Diamondbacks have a 60% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Arizona has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 18 times this season for an 18-17-1 record against the over/under.
- The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-8
|9-8
|7-5
|13-11
|12-9
|8-7
