Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +125 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -150 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have put together an 8-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

Arizona has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Diamondbacks have a 60% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arizona has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 18 times this season for an 18-17-1 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-8 9-8 7-5 13-11 12-9 8-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.