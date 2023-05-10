Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16) and the Miami Marlins (18-19) squaring off at Chase Field (on May 10) at 3:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Diamondbacks.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (3-3) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (2-3) will take the ball for the Marlins.

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won eight out of the 13 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Arizona has won three of its five games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Arizona has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 187.

The Diamondbacks' 4.90 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

