Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and Deandre Ayton, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (-111) 8.5 (-105) 0.5 (-182)

Ayton is averaging 18 points in the 2022-23 season, 5.5 higher than Tuesday's over/under.

Ayton averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 8.5).

Ayton averages 1.7 assists, 1.2 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-125) 5.5 (+105) 8.5 (+115) 2.5 (-139)

The 27.8 points Devin Booker has scored per game this season is 3.7 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (31.5).

Booker's per-game rebound average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 3.0 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (8.5).

Booker's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-128) 8.5 (-118) 5.5 (-143) 1.5 (-200)

Kevin Durant is putting up 29.1 points per game this season, 1.4 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

He pulls down 6.6 rebounds per game, 1.9 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Durant has collected five assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-110) 13.5 (-139) 9.5 (+110) 1.5 (+145)

The 30.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jokic on Tuesday is 6.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-125) 5.5 (+105) 8.5 (+115) 2.5 (-139)

The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 5.5 less than his prop total on Tuesday (25.5).

His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).

He has connected on 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.