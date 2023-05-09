Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals Game 5 on May 9, 2023
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and Deandre Ayton, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|12.5 (-111)
|8.5 (-105)
|0.5 (-182)
- Ayton is averaging 18 points in the 2022-23 season, 5.5 higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- Ayton averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 8.5).
- Ayton averages 1.7 assists, 1.2 more than Tuesday's over/under.
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (-125)
|5.5 (+105)
|8.5 (+115)
|2.5 (-139)
- The 27.8 points Devin Booker has scored per game this season is 3.7 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (31.5).
- Booker's per-game rebound average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 3.0 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (8.5).
- Booker's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-128)
|8.5 (-118)
|5.5 (-143)
|1.5 (-200)
- Kevin Durant is putting up 29.1 points per game this season, 1.4 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
- He pulls down 6.6 rebounds per game, 1.9 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Durant has collected five assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).
- His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-110)
|13.5 (-139)
|9.5 (+110)
|1.5 (+145)
- The 30.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jokic on Tuesday is 6.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).
- Jokic has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).
- Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (-125)
|5.5 (+105)
|8.5 (+115)
|2.5 (-139)
- The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 5.5 less than his prop total on Tuesday (25.5).
- His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).
- Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).
- He has connected on 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
