In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns square off.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Phoenix has put together a 23-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank fifth.

The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 34-10.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Suns are averaging more points at home (114.1 per game) than on the road (113.2). And they are giving up less at home (109.2) than on the road (113.9).

Phoenix gives up 109.2 points per game at home, and 113.9 on the road.

This year the Suns are collecting fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (27.7).

Suns Injuries