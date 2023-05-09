Ahead of Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets (53-29), the Phoenix Suns (45-37) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9 at Ball Arena.

On Sunday when these two teams last met, the Suns bested the Nuggets 129-124. Devin Booker paced the Suns in the win with 36 points, while Nikola Jokic put up 53 in the losing effort for the Nuggets.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Wrist)

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Suns Season Insights

The Suns average only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Suns are averaging 113.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 116.8 a contest.

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Suns put up 112.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in league), while allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in NBA).

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6 227.5

