The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The point total in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 228.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.

Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 225.2 points, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Phoenix has a 43-38-0 record against the spread this season.

The Suns have won in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Phoenix has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9 Suns 38 46.3% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.

Phoenix has performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (21-19-0) this year.

The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44 Suns 43-38 5-4 42-40

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 38-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-11 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-19 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-14

