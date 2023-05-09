The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will square off in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Suns Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-6.5) 227.5 -250 +210 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-6.5) 227.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-6.5) 227.5 -238 +190 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-5.5) 227.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential and outscore opponents by two points per game.
  • These teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to average 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
  • Denver has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
  • Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 record against the spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Devin Booker 31.5 -125 27.8
Kevin Durant 30.5 -125 29.1
Deandre Ayton 12.5 -110 18.0
Cameron Payne 8.5 -125 10.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Deandre Ayton or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.