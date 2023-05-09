Suns vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will square off in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-250
|+210
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-238
|+190
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+180
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Suns Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential and outscore opponents by two points per game.
- These teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Denver has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 record against the spread this year.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Devin Booker
|31.5
|-125
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|30.5
|-125
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|12.5
|-110
|18.0
|Cameron Payne
|8.5
|-125
|10.3
