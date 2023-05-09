The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will square off in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential and outscore opponents by two points per game.

These teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 record against the spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 31.5 -125 27.8 Kevin Durant 30.5 -125 29.1 Deandre Ayton 12.5 -110 18.0 Cameron Payne 8.5 -125 10.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Deandre Ayton or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.