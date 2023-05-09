The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)

Suns (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 41-38-3 mark of the Suns.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Phoenix is 5-4 against the spread compared to the 15-14-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Suns are 9-23 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is 17th in the NBA in points scored (113.6 per game) and sixth in points conceded (111.6).

The Suns are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

The Suns make 12.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and seventh, respectively, in the league.

Phoenix attempts 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 29% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 63.8% of its shots, with 71% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.