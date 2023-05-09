Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (227.5)
- The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 41-38-3 mark of the Suns.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Phoenix is 5-4 against the spread compared to the 15-14-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.
- Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Suns are 9-23 as moneyline underdogs.
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix is 17th in the NBA in points scored (113.6 per game) and sixth in points conceded (111.6).
- The Suns are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Suns make 12.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and seventh, respectively, in the league.
- Phoenix attempts 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 29% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 63.8% of its shots, with 71% of its makes coming from there.
