The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, will play at 10:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Durant, in his last action, had 36 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 129-124 win over the Nuggets.

If you'd like to place a bet on Durant's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 29.1 29.9 Rebounds 8.5 6.6 8.7 Assists 5.5 5.0 5.3 PRA 45.5 40.7 43.9 PR 39.5 35.7 38.6 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.3



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Nuggets

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

Giving up 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Kevin Durant vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 44 36 11 6 2 1 2 5/5/2023 43 39 9 8 1 2 0 5/1/2023 44 24 8 3 2 2 1 4/29/2023 36 29 14 1 1 3 1 4/6/2023 41 29 7 4 6 1 0 3/31/2023 33 30 4 2 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.