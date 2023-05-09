The Phoenix Suns, Jock Landale included, will play at 10:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 129-124 win versus the Nuggets, Landale put up eight points.

Now let's break down Landale's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.6 6.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.1 Assists -- 1.0 0.9 PRA -- 11.7 11.1 PR 10.5 10.7 10.2 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.1



This season, Jock Landale has made 2.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 5.2% of his team's total makes.

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 21 8 5 1 0 1 1 5/5/2023 22 6 9 0 0 0 1 5/1/2023 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 4/29/2023 10 7 2 0 0 0 0 4/6/2023 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 1/11/2023 24 11 8 2 1 0 0

