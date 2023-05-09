Player prop bet odds for Christian Walker, Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Walker has eight doubles, nine home runs, seven walks and 28 RBI (37 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .289/.324/.563 on the season.

Walker has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .409 with three doubles, six home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers May. 3 2-for-4 3 2 5 8 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 19 RBI (35 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .310/.368/.522 slash line so far this season.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 8 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 2-for-3 4 2 4 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Rangers May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 12 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .414/.481/.509 on the year.

Arraez will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .389 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 28 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI.

He has a slash line of .226/.309/.468 so far this year.

Soler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 6 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 at Cubs May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 3 7

