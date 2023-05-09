The Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins will send Brandon Pfaadt and Jesus Luzardo, respectively, out for the start when the two squads play on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 16th in MLB play with 38 total home runs.

Arizona is fifth in baseball, slugging .445.

The Diamondbacks rank second in MLB with a .273 batting average.

Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (185 total, 5.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks' .331 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.365).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Rangers W 12-7 Away Brandon Pfaadt Andrew Heaney 5/5/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 5/6/2023 Nationals W 8-7 Home Tommy Henry MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals L 9-8 Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins - Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants - Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants - Home Ryne Nelson Ross Stripling 5/13/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.