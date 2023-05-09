Tuesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15) versus the Miami Marlins (17-19) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on May 9.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt versus the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (2-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 8-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 185.

The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule