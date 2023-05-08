Pavin Smith -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (35.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings